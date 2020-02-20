Home

Michael Dobbs Notice
Michael A Dobbs
07-09-1950 to 06-02-2020
My beloved Husband, our Dad and Grandad passed away peacefully at Katharine House Hospice, on a glorious, sunny morning, knowing that he was very much loved
by all his family and friends.
Those who knew him
know what we have lost

Dagmar
Marcus , Erika, Nathaniel and Asger
Nicholas and Rachel

A private Funeral Service
has been held.
Donations, if desired, for
Katharine House Hospice,
may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 20, 2020
