FORD Michael Chad
(Mick) (Fordy) Passed away on
Monday 26 October 2020,
aged 87 years.
Husband of Joan (deceased) and father to Nigel, Susan, Marion, Michael and Vanessa, grandfather to Kelly, Martin, Michael, Chad, Erik, Heather, Emma, Gina, Rachel, Fran and Jamie
and Great Grandfather.
Club Steward at the Railway Club Banbury for 30 years, Bar Steward and lifelong member of Tadmarton Golf Club. Also enjoyed playing for
Banbury Central Bowls Club.
Will be greatly missed.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 12, 2020