Guy Michael Henry Former Newspaper Editor.
Passed away peacefully on 9th March 2020 at Southend Hospital,
aged 85 years.
Beloved Husband to Shirley and
much loved Father to Sharon, Julie, Michael, and Lisa.
He will be so sadly missed by his family, many friends and colleagues.
Funeral service to take place at
St Clements Church,
Leigh-on-Sea, Essex on
26th March 2020 at 1.00pm,
followed by burial at
The Lawns, Rochford Parish Cemetery.
All who knew Mike are welcome
to attend.
Family flowers only but
donations if desired to
The Pulmonary Fibrosis Trust
via online www.
stibbards.co.uk/obituaries
& donations.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 18, 2020