Michael Shrimpton Notice
SHRIMPTON Michael John Mick passed away peacefully on
1st August at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford.
He will be sadly missed by his sons Darren and Paul and their families both in Banbury and Melbourne, Australia.
Forever in our hearts.
A Funeral service will be held at Banbury Crematorium 1pm on
Tuesday, 25th August, 2020.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private family service will be held with a celebration of Mick's life to be arranged once restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mick may be made to Diabetes UK.
Donation can be made via http://www.coopfunerals.co.uk/our-funeral-directors/banbury/ or
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
122 Middleton Road,
Banbury, OX16 4QU
Tel:01295272207
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 13, 2020
