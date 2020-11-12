|
Clements Muriel "Mu" After a short illness at home on the 4th November 2020,
aged 96 years.
Devoted wife to the late John.
Loving mum to Pete,
Jean and the late Val.
A cherished grandmother
and great grandmother.
Private burial.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Byfield Medical Centre and Priors Hardwick Church
may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG (01295) 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 12, 2020