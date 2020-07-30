|
Lord Nancy Peacefully on 17th July 2020, aged 91 years.
Devoted wife to the late Ken.
A cherished aunty, great aunty and a true friend to many.
Private cremation.
A service to celebrate her life will take place at a later date.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK and Katharine House Hospice can be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, Oxon, OX16 5DG Tel: (01295) 265424
www.humphris funerals.co.uk
