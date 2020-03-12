Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nigel Brice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nigel Brice

Notice Condolences

Nigel Brice Notice
BRICE Nigel Of Mollington.
Passed away peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital on
8th March 2020, aged 59 years.
The beloved husband of Nicky and
much loved Dad to Rebecca,
Megan and Bethany.
Funeral service to take place at
Banbury Crematorium on
Thursday 26th March at 2.00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers
please for Katharine House Hospice
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close,
Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -