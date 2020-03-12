|
|
|
BRICE Nigel Of Mollington.
Passed away peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital on
8th March 2020, aged 59 years.
The beloved husband of Nicky and
much loved Dad to Rebecca,
Megan and Bethany.
Funeral service to take place at
Banbury Crematorium on
Thursday 26th March at 2.00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers
please for Katharine House Hospice
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close,
Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 12, 2020