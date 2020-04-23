Home

DRAKE Norman Very sadly, died at the
Horton General Hospital on
Monday 13th April 2020,
aged 80 years.
Loving Husband to Joy,
devoted father to Helen,
Ashley, Ruth & Joanna.
Beloved grandad and Taid to Alice, Isobel, Grace, Lois and Non.

He will be loved and very
much missed by us all, always.

Private cremation.
Family flowers only please.
A Memorial Service will take place at the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, Deddington, later in the year.
All enquiries to
Humphris Funerals,
Tel: (01295) 265424
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 23, 2020
