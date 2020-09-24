Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Odette Nickels

Odette Nickels Notice
Nickels Odette Sylvie
'Sylvie' On 11th September 2020 at Green Pastures Nursing Home, Banbury, aged 89 years.
Travel writer, editor,
novelist and adventurer.
Loving wife to the late George Spenceley, she will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
A private funeral will be held.
Donations if desired for the
Woodland Trust may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, Oxon OX16 5DG or via the website www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 24, 2020
