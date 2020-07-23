Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Olive Bailey Notice
BAILEY Olive Gwendoline Passed away peacefully at Katharine House Hospice, Banbury on 13th July 2020, aged 96.
Beloved wife to the late Bill. Much loved mother to Janet and John and a loving grandma to Debra, Anthony, Millie and Jessica and a great grandma to six great grandchildren. Private funeral to be held. Donations in memory of Olive for Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 23, 2020
