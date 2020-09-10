Home

Patricia Deacon Notice
DEACON Patricia Mary
(Pat) Passed away peacefully in
the Horton General Hospital
in the early hours of
31st August 2020, aged 79 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Brian.
She will be dearly missed by her
four children and ten grandchildren.
Private cremation.
Donations if desired for Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street,
Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Sept. 10, 2020
