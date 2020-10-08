Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Pauline Walker

Pauline Walker Notice
Walker Pauline Peacefully at The Horton General Hospital on
30th September 2020,
aged 88 years.
Devoted Wife to the late Arnold.
Loving Mum to Lynda, Charlotte and the late Kevin. A cherished Grandma
and Great Grandma.
Private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance can be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG.Tel (01295) 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Oct. 8, 2020
