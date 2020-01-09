Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl Gardner

Notice Condolences

Pearl Gardner Notice
GARDNER Pearl Ann Passed away peacefully at the Horton General Hospital on
1st January 2020, aged 76 years.
The loving Wife to Keith and much loved Mum, Nan, and Great Nan.
She will dearly missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Thursday 16th January at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Children with Cancer UK
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors.
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT. Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -