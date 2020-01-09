|
|
|
GARDNER Pearl Ann Passed away peacefully at the Horton General Hospital on
1st January 2020, aged 76 years.
The loving Wife to Keith and much loved Mum, Nan, and Great Nan.
She will dearly missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Thursday 16th January at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Children with Cancer UK
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors.
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT. Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 9, 2020