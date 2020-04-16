|
|
|
Durkin Peter Peacefully on 6th April 2020, following a long illness so bravely borne, aged 77 years.
The beloved husband of Ann,
much loved stepdad to Kate and Joanne, loving Pappy to Emily,
Toby, Harriet and Henry and
an inspiration to many.
A private funeral service will
take place at this time.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for The MND Association and/or
Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX17 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 16, 2020