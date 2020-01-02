Home

ELSE Peter Of Warmington.
Peacefully at the Horton General
Hospital on 20th December 2019,
aged 86 years.
The beloved husband of Pam
and much loved
Father to Stephen, Kevin and
Andrew. An adored Grandfather
and Great Grandfather.
Funeral service to take place
at Banbury Crematorium on
Thursday 9th January at 11.00am. Donations in lieu of flowers please for
The Alzheimer's Society c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral
Directors, 14 Canada Close,
Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 2, 2020
