Mumford Peter G. Passed away at the Katharine House Hospice on
8th July 2020, aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of Carol,
loving dad to Kim, Trace and Lou,
father in law to Rich, Alex and Crum and devoted grandad to Jack, Ben, Evie, Charlie, Ruby, Ted, Suzie and Tilda.
Now at peace.
He will be dearly missed by all
of his family and friends.
All funeral enquiries c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT
Tel:(01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 16, 2020