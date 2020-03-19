Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
14:00
Great Bourton Parish Church
Philip Austin Notice
AUSTIN Philip James of Banbury, formerly of Hampton Poyle, peacefully after a short illness on
8th March 2020, aged 68.
He will be sadly missed by his
son Greg, partner Chrissie and all
his extended family and his many friends and colleagues past and present.
Funeral service to be held at
Great Bourton Parish Church on Monday, 23rd March at 2.00pm. Flowers welcome or donations if desired to Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 19, 2020
