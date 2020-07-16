|
|
|
Druce Philip 'Phil' Peacefully at
The Katharine House Hospice on
8th July 2020, aged 65 years.
The beloved husband of Jayne
and a much loved Dad to Lee,
Luke and Stacey. Loving grandad
to his five grandchildren, brother
and dear friend to many.
A private funeral service to take place with donations in lieu of flowers please for Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 16, 2020