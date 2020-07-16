Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Druce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Druce

Notice Condolences

Philip Druce Notice
Druce Philip 'Phil' Peacefully at
The Katharine House Hospice on
8th July 2020, aged 65 years.
The beloved husband of Jayne
and a much loved Dad to Lee,
Luke and Stacey. Loving grandad
to his five grandchildren, brother
and dear friend to many.
A private funeral service to take place with donations in lieu of flowers please for Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -