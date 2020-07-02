Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Preece
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Preece

Notice Condolences

Philip Preece Notice
PREECE Philip Passed away peacefully at the Horton General Hospital on
23rd June 2020, after a short illness, aged 85 years.
Devoted husband to Kath, wonderful dad to Pete, Chris and Liza, much loved gramps to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Private funeral service to take place on 9th July at Banbury Crematorium.
Donations if desired for
Children In Need c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close,
Banbury OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -