|
|
|
PREECE Philip Passed away peacefully at the Horton General Hospital on
23rd June 2020, after a short illness, aged 85 years.
Devoted husband to Kath, wonderful dad to Pete, Chris and Liza, much loved gramps to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Private funeral service to take place on 9th July at Banbury Crematorium.
Donations if desired for
Children In Need c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close,
Banbury OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on July 2, 2020