HENTON Priscilla Mary Peacefully in
Green Pastures
Christian Nursing Home
on 13th December, aged 68 years.
She was much loved and will be very sadly missed by Jim, John and families. Funeral service to be held at
St Paul's Church, Banbury on Wednesday 8th January at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations are preferred to
Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home and may be made at the service or sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 2, 2020