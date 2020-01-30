Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
13:00
Banbury Crematorium
Raffaele Crispino Notice
CRISPINO Raffaele
(Ralph) Formerly of Ralph and Tony's,
Parsons Street on
January 25th 2020,
passed peacefully away in
Katharine House Hospice,
aged 86 years.

R.I.P.

Dearly loved husband of Maureen.
Loving father of Marabel, Giovanni, Yvette and Lisa, Ian, Emma and Louise and a much loved grandfather to his nine grandchildren and one
great grandchild.
Funeral service at
Banbury Crematorium on Monday,
17th February at 1.00pm.
No flowers by request.
Donations if desired for
Katharine House Hospice
may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424
or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 30, 2020
