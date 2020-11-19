Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Cherry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Cherry

Notice Condolences

Raymond Cherry Notice
CHERRY Raymond (Ray)
Thomas Aged 93.
Peacefully at home on
11th November.
Devoted Husband to the
late Audrey Cherry.
Wonderful Dad to Steven,
Christine, Michael, Helen, Carol
and their partners.
Grampy to Jack, Katie, Megan,
Danielle, Jessica and Ryan.
Great Grampy to Sam, Rebecca, Imogen, Gracie, Skyla and Ronnie.

Private Funeral.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, to the
Multiple Sclerosis Society
may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG
Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -