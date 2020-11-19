|
|
|
CHERRY Raymond (Ray)
Thomas Aged 93.
Peacefully at home on
11th November.
Devoted Husband to the
late Audrey Cherry.
Wonderful Dad to Steven,
Christine, Michael, Helen, Carol
and their partners.
Grampy to Jack, Katie, Megan,
Danielle, Jessica and Ryan.
Great Grampy to Sam, Rebecca, Imogen, Gracie, Skyla and Ronnie.
Private Funeral.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, to the
Multiple Sclerosis Society
may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG
Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Nov. 19, 2020