Nutt Reginald William
"Reg" Aged 79 years
Loving husband to Marilyn,
a much loved Father to Kathy and Tina, Father-in-law to Paul and Robert,
A loved Granddad to Mel, Mark and Chloe and Great Grampy to Cyenna.
Passed away in
Katharine House Hospice after a short illness. Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 1st April 2020, 10am at Banbury Crematorium.
Family Flowers only,
donations for Katharine House Hospice may be sent to
The Co-Operative Funeralcare,
122 Middleton Road, Banbury,
OX16 4QU, 01295 272207
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 26, 2020
