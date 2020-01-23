|
TIBBETTS Reubie Peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital
on 12th January 2020,
aged 99 years.
Devoted wife to the late Bill.
A loving mum, grandma,
great grandma and great
great grandma.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on Wednesday, 5th February at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 23, 2020