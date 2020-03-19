Home

Rhoda Woodward

Rhoda Woodward Notice
WOODWARD Rhoda Of Adderbury.
Peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital on
7th March 2020, aged 94 years.
The beloved wife of the late Cyril.
A Mum, Gran, Great Gran,
Great Great Gran and a dear
and long-time friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at
Banbury Crematorium on
Friday 3rd April at 1.00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers please
for Katharine House Hospice
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury
OX16 2RT, Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 19, 2020
