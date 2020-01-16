|
|
|
BIRD Richard Of Middleton Cheney.
Passed away peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital on
8th January 2020, aged 81 years.
The beloved husband of Veronica, much loved father to Christopher and Timothy, father in law of Yan and a loving grandfather to April and May. Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Thursday 30th January at 12.00 noon. All other funeral enquiries c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters Family Funeral Directors, 14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 16, 2020