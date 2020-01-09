|
PAYNE Richard Peacefully at the
Horton General Hospital
on 9th December 2019,
aged 76 years.
Devoted husband to Shirley.
A loving father and grandfather.
Funeral service will take place at
St Paul's Church, Banbury on
Thursday, 23rd January at 11.00am, burial to follow. Family flowers only
please, donations if desired will be for Dementia UK may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 9, 2020