Richard Slade

Richard Slade Notice
SLADE Richard James Died peacefully in hospital on 25th November 2020.
Beloved husband of Frances, much loved father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Funeral service, under current restrictions, at Banbury Crematorium on Wednesday 16th December at
12 noon. The family will hold a
Thanksgiving Service when conditions permit. Close family flowers only. Donations to the British Heart Foundation and the Oxfordshire Mark Masonic Benevolent Association may be sent c/o
A.L. Sole & Son, Bidston Close, Over Norton, Oxon. OX7 5PP.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Dec. 3, 2020
