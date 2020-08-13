|
|
|
GOLDER Robert Winston Passed away peacefully
at his home on 2nd August, aged 70 years.
He will be deeply missed by all of
his loving family and friends.
A private, simple burial service will be held in accordance with current restrictions and in keeping with the family's wishes for there to be 'no fuss'.
No flowers please, however, donations to Guide Dogs for the Blind may be sent directly to Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury. OX16 5DG
or made online at www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 13, 2020