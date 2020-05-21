Home

Robert Rowlett Notice
Rowlett Robert
'Bob' Passed away at the
Horton General Hospital on
8th May 2020, aged 81 years.
The beloved husband of Joyce
for more than 30 years.
Will be greatly missed by stepsons Nicholas and Christopher, brother Keith, sister in law Margaret, nephews Sam and Tom and all his family and many faithful friends.
A private cremation is to take place.
Donations in Bob's memory for Alzheimer's Research UK c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury OX16 2RT Tel:(01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on May 21, 2020
