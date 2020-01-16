|
BRICE Robin On January 3rd 2020, peacefully in the John Radcliffe Hospital,
aged 67 years.
Dearly loved husband of Pauline.
Loving dad to Matthew.
Step-dad to Joanne and Mark
and step grandfather to
his five grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service at
Banbury Crematorium on
Thursday, 23rd January at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for
Help for Heroes and Ward 5F at the John Radcliffe Hospital may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 16, 2020