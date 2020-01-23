|
WARD Robin On 9th January 2020, peacefully at home, after a short illness bravely borne, aged 81 years.
Dearly loved husband of Maureen, loving dad to Ashley and Hester, much loved grandad to Jasmine, Imogen, Thomas and Olivia, brother to
Colin, Jenny and Judy.
Funeral service to take place at Deddington Church on Thursday,
6th February at 1.00pm.
Private burial to follow.
Family flowers only please, donations for Deddington Allotment Society
and Katharine House Hospice c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 23, 2020