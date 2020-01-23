Home

POWERED BY

Services
J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Ward

Notice Condolences

Robin Ward Notice
WARD Robin On 9th January 2020, peacefully at home, after a short illness bravely borne, aged 81 years.
Dearly loved husband of Maureen, loving dad to Ashley and Hester, much loved grandad to Jasmine, Imogen, Thomas and Olivia, brother to
Colin, Jenny and Judy.
Funeral service to take place at Deddington Church on Thursday,
6th February at 1.00pm.
Private burial to follow.
Family flowers only please, donations for Deddington Allotment Society
and Katharine House Hospice c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -