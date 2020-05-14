|
BAILEY Rodney Charles Leonard
'Rod' Passed away peacefully in the care of Katharine House Hospice
on 24th April, aged 76 years.
The beloved Husband of Elaine,
he will be sadly missed by his loving family and all those who knew him.
Due to the current situation,
a private funeral will be held
at Banbury Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Rod to
Help for Heroes, along with any enquiries may be directed to
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury. OX16 5DG Tel: 01295 265 424.
Published in Banbury Guardian on May 14, 2020