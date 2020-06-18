|
|
|
Bignell Roger Edwin Sadly passed away
after a short illness at the Horton General Hospital,
on June 6th 2020, aged 80 years.
Loving Husband to Joyce of 58 years,
dearly loved Dad of
Andrew, Martin and Kevin.
Also a proud Grandad to
7 wonderful grandchildren and
3 great grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by all his family.
"He will be in our hearts"
Private Cremation.
Family flowers only, donations in memory of Roger for Katharine House Hospice, may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury,
Oxon OX16 5DG.
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 18, 2020