Cherry Roger Herbert On 7th August 2020 at the Horton General Hospital, aged 87 years.
Loving husband to Gill, beloved father of Robert, Graham and Richard,
a much loved father-in-law and adored gramps to his 8 grandchildren and
8 great-grandchildren
He will be very sadly missed by so many.
A private service will be held. Donations if desired for Cropredy Methodist Chapel and Oxford Hospitals Charity may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, Oxon OX16 5DG or via the website www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 20, 2020