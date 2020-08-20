Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Cherry Roger Herbert On 7th August 2020 at the Horton General Hospital, aged 87 years.
Loving husband to Gill, beloved father of Robert, Graham and Richard,
a much loved father-in-law and adored gramps to his 8 grandchildren and
8 great-grandchildren
He will be very sadly missed by so many.
A private service will be held. Donations if desired for Cropredy Methodist Chapel and Oxford Hospitals Charity may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, Oxon OX16 5DG or via the website www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Aug. 20, 2020
