Roger Eaves Notice
Eaves Roger Peacefully at home on
31st May 2020, aged 75 years.
Devoted husband to Wendy. Loving father to Wayne and Dawn.
Adored grandfather to Noah and Archie. Loving brother to Wendy and brother-in-law to Peter and wife Christine, Barry and Pamela.
Lovingly missed by Tom.
Private cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
British Heart Foundation
can be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG. Tel: 01295 265424
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 6, 2020
