Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Green

Notice Condolences

Ronald Green Notice
GREEN Ronald Ron of Kings Sutton.
Passed away peacefully,
at home surrounded
by his loving family on
7th April 2020, aged 73 years.
A loving husband to Vicky, an adored
father of Maria, Dawn, Jane and
James and a much-loved
Grandad to Lottie, Fletcher,
Archer, Chloe and Willow.
A private burial has been
arranged to take place with a
celebration of Ron's life
to be held in the future.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for
Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close,
Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -