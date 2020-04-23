|
|
|
GREEN Ronald Ron of Kings Sutton.
Passed away peacefully,
at home surrounded
by his loving family on
7th April 2020, aged 73 years.
A loving husband to Vicky, an adored
father of Maria, Dawn, Jane and
James and a much-loved
Grandad to Lottie, Fletcher,
Archer, Chloe and Willow.
A private burial has been
arranged to take place with a
celebration of Ron's life
to be held in the future.
Donations in lieu of flowers please for
Katharine House Hospice c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close,
Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 23, 2020