J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Rosemarie Byrne Notice
BYRNE Rosemarie
"Rose" Peacefully at Gracewell of Adderbury on 29th February 2020, aged 79 years.
Devoted wife to the late Frank.
A loving mum, grandmother and
great grandmother.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on Tuesday,
17th March at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for Parkinson's UK (Banbury) may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Mar. 5, 2020
