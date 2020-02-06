|
|
|
Oxberry Rosemary Of Field House, Church Stretton, died peacefully on 27th January, 2020,
aged 89 years.
A loving mother of Jane, Carolyn and Claire, a loving wife to the late John.
Rosemary will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Shrewsbury Crematorium on
Tuesday 18th February at 12.30 p.m. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to Age Concern.
All enquiries to A S Morris & Son
Tel 01694 722876
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 6, 2020