|
|
|
KNIGHT (Née Street)
Roslynn Mary We are all deeply saddened
to announce that Roz
passed away peacefully
at home in Banbury on
February 8th, aged 60.
Roz was born in Hungerford and educated in Hungerford and Newbury. She was a beloved mother
to Craig and Rebecca, loving wife
to Steve, devoted daughter to Valerie and the late Ron and dearly missed sister of Ruth. We would like to thank the outstanding service and amazing care that the first response paramedics gave her.
Funeral service will take place
at Banbury Crematorium on
Monday, 2nd March at 4.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to the RSPCA
and RNLI may be sent
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street,
Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via
www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 20, 2020