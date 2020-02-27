|
|
|
KNIGHT Née Street
Roslynn Mary Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Monday, 2nd March at 4.00pm.
Bright colours encouraged.
Family flowers only, donations to the
RSPCA and RNLI may be sent
c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel:01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk.
After the service we
will be celebrating Roz's life in
The Globe Room at Ye Olde Reindeer Inn, 47 Parsons Street, Banbury,
OX16 5NA.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 27, 2020