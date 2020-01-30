|
BURGESS Roy Arthur Passed away at the
Horton General Hospital on
24th January 2020, aged 93 years.
Loving husband to Sue, father of
Michael and grandfather to Rachel.
Funeral service to take place at
Banbury Crematorium on
Monday 17th February at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations for Cancer Research UK
and/or The Royal British Legion
(Bodicote) c/o:
Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 30, 2020