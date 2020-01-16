Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Roy Douglas

Roy Douglas Notice
DOUGLAS Roy Sidney (Retired Paramedic) Peacefully at Green Pastures Christian Nursing Home on
7th January 2020, aged 73 years. Devoted husband to Christine and
the late Sally. Loving dad to
Adrian and step dad to Ninvita.
A loving brother.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on Tuesday, 28th January at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, for the Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals,
32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 16, 2020
