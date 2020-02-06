Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Roy Jones Notice
JONES Roy Peacefully at
Katharine House Hospice
on 28th January 2020,
aged 83 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Ann.
Loving Dad to Marianne.
Cherished Grampy to Sherrie,
Simone and Amy.
Funeral service will take place at Banbury Crematorium on Tuesday, 25th February at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for
Katharine House Hospice may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG,
Tel: 01295 265424 or via www.humphrisfunerals.co.uk
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 6, 2020
