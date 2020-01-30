|
|
|
BAILEY Sandra Passed away peacefully at
Katharine House Hospice on
19th January 2020, aged 70 years.
Loving Wife to the late Grahame,
much loved Mum to Sharon,
Sandy and the late Greg.
Dearly loved Nan and Great Nan
to all her Grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place at
Banbury Crematorium on
Tuesday 11th February at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Katharine House Hospice c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 30, 2020