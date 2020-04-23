|
Cross Sandra Passed away peacefully on 3rd April 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Albert.
Loving mother to Stephen, Pat, Gary and the late Shane, also loving grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend.
Sandra will be missed by all who
knew and loved her.
Private funeral will be held but donations for Crohn's and Colitis UK and the Horton General Hospital Charity may be sent c/o Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert Street, Banbury, OX16 5DG, 01295 265424.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Apr. 23, 2020