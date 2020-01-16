|
|
|
PARKER Sandra Passed away peacefully on 6th January 2020,
at The Katharine House Hospice,
aged 71 years.
A much loved mother of Lee,
adored mother in law to Claire
and a loving sister.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Wednesday 22nd January at 2.00pm.
Bright colours to be worn please
at the request of the family.
Donations in lieu of flowers for Katharine House Hospice
c/o: Edd Frost & Daughters
Family Funeral Directors,
14 Canada Close, Banbury, OX16 2RT.
Tel: (01295) 40 40 04.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Jan. 16, 2020