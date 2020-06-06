Home

J & M Humphris Funeral Services
32 Albert Street
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX16 5DG
(012) 952-6542 2
Notice Condolences

Sarah Halford Notice
HALFORD Sarah Ann On May 22nd 2020,
peacefully in Sobell House,
aged 68 years.
Dearly loved mum to Claire Ann,
loving sister to Nick, Jerry,
Alison, and Roger.
Much loved mimi to Liam and Donovan and a dear daughter to
Rose and the late Neville.
Private cremation.
A celebration of Sarah's life
will take place at a later date.
No flowers by request; however, donations if desired for
Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o
Humphris Funerals, 32 Albert street, Banbury Oxon OX16 5DG.
Published in Banbury Guardian on June 6, 2020
