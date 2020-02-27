|
|
|
GAYDON Sheila Irene
(née Middleton) Of Tysoe, passed away peacefully
at home after a short illness on
13th February 2020, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Richard,
loving mother of Jessica, Jeremy,
Billie and Helen, and a much loved
grandmother and sister.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Monday 2nd March at 11.00am.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for Shakespeare Hospice (Hospice at Home), may be sent to R. Locke & Son, Caution Corner,
Brailes, OX15 5AZ. 01608 685274.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 27, 2020