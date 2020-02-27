Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Locke & Son Ltd (Banbury)
Caution Corner, Brailes
Banbury, Oxfordshire OX15 5AZ
01608 685274
Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Gaydon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Gaydon

Notice Condolences

Sheila Gaydon Notice
GAYDON Sheila Irene
(née Middleton) Of Tysoe, passed away peacefully
at home after a short illness on
13th February 2020, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Richard,
loving mother of Jessica, Jeremy,
Billie and Helen, and a much loved
grandmother and sister.
Funeral service to take place at Banbury Crematorium on
Monday 2nd March at 11.00am.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for Shakespeare Hospice (Hospice at Home), may be sent to R. Locke & Son, Caution Corner,
Brailes, OX15 5AZ. 01608 685274.
Published in Banbury Guardian on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -